CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of CXF opened at C$10.10 on Tuesday. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of C$9.64 and a 12 month high of C$10.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.35.

