Brokerages Set Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Target Price at GBX 1,583.75

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,583.75 ($20.92).

CPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.12) to GBX 1,800 ($23.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($22.72) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.99) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

CPG opened at GBX 1,567.50 ($20.71) on Friday. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,283.50 ($16.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.75). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,530.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,652.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £27.97 billion and a PE ratio of 76.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.22), for a total value of £189,732 ($250,669.84).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

