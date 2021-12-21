Brokerages Set Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Target Price at $55.00

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPYYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $3.50 on Friday. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

