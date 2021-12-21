Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 220 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 2.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 1.1% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $305.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.98. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of -140.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Cowen raised their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.19.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $1,829,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,934 shares of company stock worth $31,716,209 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

