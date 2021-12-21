Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 105,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 518,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 57,196 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,079,000 after purchasing an additional 65,559 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,339.5% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 170,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 158,849 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.85. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $51.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.