Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.33. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.