M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 210,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

NYSE SON opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.43%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

