Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 225,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,842,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.61.

NYSE:LOW opened at $245.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.78.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

