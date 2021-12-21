Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 144,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 89,147 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in AT&T by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in AT&T by 849.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 544,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $172.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

