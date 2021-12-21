Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0609 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $9.19.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.