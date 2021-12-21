Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0609 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $9.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 134.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 52,122 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 18.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,960 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 46,015 shares during the period.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

