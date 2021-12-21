Short Interest in Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Expands By 18.9%

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of MFON opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Mobivity has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

Get Mobivity alerts:

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.