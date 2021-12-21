Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 32,053 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,053 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $27.89.

