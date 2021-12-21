Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,857 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 39.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cortexyme during the third quarter worth $325,000. Cohen Lawrence B increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 23.7% during the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 11,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTX opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $121.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.69.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Equities analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other Cortexyme news, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $488,855.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $88,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

