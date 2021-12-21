Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,406 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 194,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,097,000 after buying an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

