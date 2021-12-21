Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 71 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $419.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.11 and a 52 week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.