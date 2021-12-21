iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

