Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.7% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.5% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $261.73 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $266.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.20 and a 200-day moving average of $242.68. The firm has a market cap of $195.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

