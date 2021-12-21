CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $597,761.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total transaction of $2,747,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,795 shares of company stock valued at $18,299,643 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $206.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.69 and a 200-day moving average of $251.49. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.67 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.75.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

