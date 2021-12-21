ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives $80.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 15,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.7% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP opened at $68.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average is $64.19.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

