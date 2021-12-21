Oppenheimer Comments on Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Church & Dwight in a report released on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh expects that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.90.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $102.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after buying an additional 1,798,374 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,784,000 after buying an additional 1,585,520 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after buying an additional 1,573,883 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $78,438,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,686,000 after purchasing an additional 489,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

