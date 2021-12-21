Brokerages Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Target Price at C$45.71

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFN shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.22 per share, with a total value of C$36,542.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 158,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,268,193.70.

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$30.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$577.79 million and a P/E ratio of 49.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$25.85 and a 1 year high of C$48.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.96.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$313.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$330.60 million. Analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 3.2499999 EPS for the current year.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.