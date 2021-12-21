Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 12,397 Shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSAAU. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 3.1% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 42,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 26.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 50,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the period.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $10.85.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

