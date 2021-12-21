Asio Capital LLC Takes $239,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,624 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 465,255 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 21,093 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 15.9% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in TJX Companies by 61.8% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 78,925 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 30,150 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 45,943 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX opened at $72.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.