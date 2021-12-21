Exchange Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 85.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,030,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.3% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $119.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The firm has a market cap of $84.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.08.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.71.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

