Exchange Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,565 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 151,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.40. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.22 and a 12 month high of $108.26.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

