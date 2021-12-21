Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xylem in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XYL. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,713,136. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

