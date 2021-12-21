Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 2,572 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 320,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $228,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 21,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 37,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

