DAGCO Inc. Buys 522 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,225 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,917,000 after acquiring an additional 909,880 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8,588.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 865,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 855,888 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,951,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,665,000 after acquiring an additional 584,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,509,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $92.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $69.94 and a 52 week high of $101.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.21.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

