Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. Eltek has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of -2.42.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

