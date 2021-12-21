First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

FCEF stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000.

