FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Down 21.5% in November

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FONR opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. FONAR has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

