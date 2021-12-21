Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.8% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 399,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 104,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 46,139 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.41%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

