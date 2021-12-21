DXdao Price Tops $636.19 on Major Exchanges (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for about $636.19 or 0.01300904 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DXdao has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $31.38 million and approximately $220,516.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.24 or 0.00364463 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009870 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About DXdao

DXD is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

