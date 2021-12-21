Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Downgraded to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.44.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $311.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.66.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $753,169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.