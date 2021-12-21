Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 170 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 2.4% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in PayPal by 355.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 75.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after buying an additional 198,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

PYPL opened at $182.68 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $214.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.78 and a 200-day moving average of $257.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

