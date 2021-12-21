Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Nutanix comprises approximately 1.3% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nutanix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Nutanix by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

NTNX stock opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTNX. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 22,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $679,976.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $2,278,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,211 shares of company stock valued at $11,692,638. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

