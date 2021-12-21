North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (NODB) to Issue Dividend of $0.55 on December 31st

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTCBB:NODB) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

North Dallas Bank & Trust has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.41.

About North Dallas Bank & Trust

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking and savings accounts; certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts; vehicle, personal, overdraft protection, home equity, home improvement, and construction and residential lot loans, as well as home equity line of credit; debit and credit cards; residential mortgage loans; and online and mobile banking services.

