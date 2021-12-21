Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years.

Get Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VFL opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.81% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.