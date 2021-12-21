Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.26

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.262 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 36.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

MGU opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $19,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.