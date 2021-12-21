Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0378 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years.

ENX stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

