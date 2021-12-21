Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.92.

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Fortive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Fortive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average is $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

