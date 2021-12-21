Short Interest in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Grows By 17.9%

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the November 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $28,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Donegal Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Donegal Group by 1,464.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $442.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.31.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.60 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGICA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.