ACG Wealth Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

CERN opened at $90.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $92.34. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cerner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.45.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

