Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,571,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,338,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,166,000 after purchasing an additional 57,997 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 444,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,165,000 after purchasing an additional 41,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 984,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,528,000 after purchasing an additional 39,384 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of VDC opened at $193.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.69. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $196.86.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.