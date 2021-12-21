Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 2,480 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,214,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after acquiring an additional 933,187 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $110.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $112.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.30 and a 200-day moving average of $106.73.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

