B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,691 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $37,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

NYSE OXY opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $35.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

