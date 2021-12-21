B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 297,800 First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 297,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.19% of First Advantage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

In other news, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $645,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $656,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 413,579 shares of company stock worth $7,982,075 in the last quarter.

First Advantage stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. First Advantage Co. has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $192.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

