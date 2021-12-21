Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $1,642,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 46,227 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 461,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PINS opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average is $56.48. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 54,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $2,873,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 471,674 shares of company stock worth $25,119,219. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Argus lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.65.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

