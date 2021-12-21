B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% in the third quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Lam Research by 100.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $661.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $624.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $615.50. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $465.50 and a 52 week high of $719.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $698.50.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

