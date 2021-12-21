B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 2,612 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned approximately 0.07% of Teleflex worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $312.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.86. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.00.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

